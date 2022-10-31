Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Key Moments From Justices' Affirmative Action Hearings

By Jimmy Hoover (October 31, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Monday's marathon Supreme Court hearings on the fate of affirmative action touched on fundamental questions ranging from what it means to be an American, to more Supreme Court-focused concerns like potential implications for hiring clerks and the dearth of female high court advocates. Here, Law360 recaps the key moments from the most closely watched cases of the term....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!