Key Moments From Justices' Affirmative Action Hearings

By Jimmy Hoover (October 31, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Monday's marathon Supreme Court hearings on the fate of affirmative action touched on fundamental questions ranging from what it means to be an American, to more Supreme Court-focused concerns like potential implications for hiring clerks and the dearth of female high court advocates. Here, Law360 recaps the key moments from the most closely watched cases of the term....

