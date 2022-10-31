9th Circ. Upholds Ruling Denying Bisexual Man Asylum

By Greg Lamm (October 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Mexican citizen who said police and criminal gangs would torture him for being bisexual and suffering from mental illness if he is deported a third time is ineligible for asylum because of a California conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS