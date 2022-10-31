The Term Special: The Grim Fate Of Affirmative Action

Law360 (October 31, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Harvard University, the University of North Carolina and various colleges around the country may soon have to reckon with a Supreme Court ruling declaring their race-conscious admissions policies to be unlawful, judging by the tone of Monday's oral arguments on the fate of affirmative action in higher education. Law360's The Term discusses what we learned from the roughly five-hour sitting on this special episode....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS