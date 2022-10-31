'We're Just Mean People,' Texas Atty Argues In Contempt Fight

By Lynn LaRowe (October 31, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas lawyer accused of disparaging a pair of state judges failed to appear at a scheduled contempt hearing Monday, but his law partner argued on his behalf that such language could be chalked up to their being "mean people" without rising to the level of misconduct....

