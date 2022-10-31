IRobot Shareholder Sues In Del. For $1.7B Amazon Deal Docs

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 31, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An iRobot Corp. shareholder sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Monday for corporate records to investigate events leading up to Amazon.com Inc.'s agreement to buy the company for $61 per share, alleging possible violations of federal securities laws or breaches of fiduciary duty leading up to the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS