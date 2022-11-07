5th Circ. Cloudy On Coverage For Salvage Yard's Discharges

By Shane Dilworth (November 7, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel appeared perplexed on what coverage issues a Texas federal judge would examine if it were to overturn a ruling finding Liberty Mutual and another insurer were not required to indemnify a salvage yard owner's settlement over stormwater discharges from its property....

