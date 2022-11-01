Former Atty For CBD Co. Seeks $2M For Promised Buyout

By Jonathan Capriel (November 1, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The ex-chief counsel for a Colorado CBD company, Hemp Core LLC, is suing the business and three executives in state court, saying that he was promised $2 million for the purchase of his 10% stake but that the company has frozen him out and hasn't paid the money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS