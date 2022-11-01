Diabetic Rail Worker Wrongly Fired For Speeding In Van

By Ashish Sareen (November 1, 2022, 6:40 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has ruled that Britain's Network Rail Ltd. treated a diabetic employee unfavorably when it fired him for breaking the speed limit while he was driving a rental van, concluding that the company was not entitled to terminate his contract without notice pay....

