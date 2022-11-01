Insurer Needn't Cover Engineer In NJ MRI Machine Explosion

By Hope Patti (November 1, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A CNA unit is not obligated to cover an engineer sued over injuries caused by an MRI machine explosion at an animal hospital, a New Jersey appeals court affirmed Tuesday, saying coverage was not available because a lease agreement for the machine expired before the incident....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS