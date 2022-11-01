Ex-Fla. Judge's License Suspended For Shaking Court Staffer

By Madison Arnold (November 1, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A former Florida judge is suspended from the Florida Bar for 90 days after a referee found she put her hands on or near the neck of a court employee and made a shaking motion after the employee failed to provide the judge with documentation needed to prepare for her afternoon docket....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS