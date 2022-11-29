Wife Of Bitcoin 'Inventor' Wants Discovery On DQ Motion

By Carolina Bolado (November 29, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- The wife of self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright told a Florida court Tuesday that she is entitled to discovery on her motion to disqualify Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, which represents the brother of Wright's deceased business partner, in her suit over ownership of the partners' business entity....

