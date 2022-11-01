Lenders Say Revlon Stripped IP Assets Ahead Of Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (November 1, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Prepetition lenders of makeup giant Revlon Inc. accused the company and other secured lenders of stripping away valuable intellectual property assets to move them out of reach of the suing lenders before commencing a Chapter 11 case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS