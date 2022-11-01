3M Can't Dodge NJ Water Utility 'Forever Chemical' Lawsuit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 1, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge denied 3M Co.'s bid to escape Middlesex Water Co.'s lawsuit alleging the chemical giant tainted the public drinking water supply with so-called forever chemicals it made and sold....

