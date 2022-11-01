LG Escapes Exploding Vape Battery Suit In Texas

By Mike Curley (November 1, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday threw out a suit alleging that a battery made and distributed by LG Chem America Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. exploded and injured a man, finding that the companies' links to the Lone Star State aren't sufficiently connected to the injuries for the court to have jurisdiction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS