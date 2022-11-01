Yale Says Workers Shouldn't Get Jury Trial In ERISA Dispute

By Patrick Hoff (November 1, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Yale University told a Connecticut federal court that a class of workers alleging the school saddled its $5.5 billion retirement plan with poor investment options and high costs shouldn't present the suit to a jury, arguing a bench trial is more appropriate for the federal benefits case....

