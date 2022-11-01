3rd Circ. Nixes Asylum Over Evangelical Christianity Link

By Bill Wichert (November 1, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday knocked down a Guatemalan man's asylum bid after concluding he failed to back up his fears of violence in the Central American nation based on gang recruitment efforts and his rejection of gangs due to his evangelical Christian faith....

