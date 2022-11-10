Armed Services Panels Face Big Post-Election Shake-Ups

By Daniel Wilson (November 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The House Armed Services Committee faces a significant shake-up following the midterm elections, with its Democratic champions for cybersecurity, military space operations and equality in the military all leaving, while the Senate committee will lose its top Republican....

