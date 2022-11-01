Post-Brexit Residency Rights Not Tied To EU Law, Gov't Says

By Adele Redmond (November 1, 2022, 8:37 PM GMT) -- European law does not apply to a post-Brexit treaty that provides reciprocal residency rights for British and European citizens, the U.K. government argued Tuesday in a landmark judicial review of its policy to require up to 2.5 million European citizens granted residency in Britain to reapply or face potential deportation....

