Andreessen Horowitz Joins Pile-On Of CFTC's Ooki DAO Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 1, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz has joined a surging protest against the way the Commodity Futures Trading Commission served court papers in its lawsuit against the decentralized autonomous organization Ooki DAO, arguing that it can't serve the DAO as an unincorporated association under California law....

