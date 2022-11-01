Kroll To Repay DeVry Students After Check Error In $45M Deal

By Lauraann Wood (November 1, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Kroll Settlement Administration LLC is taking corrective steps including repayment and bank-fee reimbursement to reverse any financial harm it caused DeVry University students by abruptly canceling their miscalculated false advertising settlement checks, parties told an Illinois state court judge Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS