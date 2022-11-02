Iowa OB-GYN Clinic Hits Ch. 11 Over $97M Med Mal Verdict

By Rick Archer (November 2, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An obstetrics clinic has filed for Chapter 11 protection in an Iowa federal bankruptcy court in the face of a record $97.4 million malpractice verdict earlier this year for its involvement in a 2018 delivery that left an infant with brain injuries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS