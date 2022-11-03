Prison Phone Co. Loses Pa. Antitrust Claims, For Now

By Ryan Harroff (November 3, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a prison phone service company must bolster its claims that a competitor sunk its chance for a government contract by agreeing to cover the prison's cost in separate litigation, because it didn't show the rival's conduct was unjustified....

