Boeing Rival Wants Electric Plane Suit To Land In State Court

By Lauren Berg (November 2, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Aerospace company Zunum asked a Seattle federal judge Tuesday to reroute its lawsuit accusing The Boeing Co. of conspiring to steal intellectual property for electric aircraft back to state court, saying there's no controversy worthy of federal jurisdiction....

