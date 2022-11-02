'Dad, Disney Took Your Song': Suit Says 'Frozen II' Stole Tune

By Dave Simpson (November 2, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- "Some Things Never Change," a song from Disney's "Frozen II," ripped off the melody, rhythm, tempo, chords and lyrics of a decades-old song from a Georgia singer-songwriter so blatantly that his 11-year-old daughter recognized the copyright theft the first time she heard it, a California federal court suit alleged Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS