Mass. Millionaires' Loss Is Attys' Gain As Tax Measure Passes

By Chris Villani (November 9, 2022, 2:27 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' newly passed "millionaire's tax" could provide a windfall for the coffers of both the state and tax attorneys, who predict that the new 4% surtax on incomes of more than $1 million will lead to business from those looking to minimize their tax hit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS