2nd Circ. Won't Review Honduran Man, Son's Asylum Request

By Lauren Berg (November 2, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday declined to review a decision denying an asylum application from a Honduran man and his son who claim they will be killed by gang members if they return home, finding the Board of Immigration Appeals properly reviewed the immigration judge's decision....

