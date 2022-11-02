Judge Stops Senior Housing Project On NYC Garden Site

By Brent Godwin (November 2, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennrose-led development team's effort to build affordable housing units for seniors on the site of a park in the Little Italy area of New York City has hit a snag, with New York Supreme Court Judge Debra James annulling an environmental assessment of the project in favor of a more intensive study....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS