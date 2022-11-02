Texas Court Frees MetroPCS From Security Guard Death Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 2, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled that MetroPCS Texas LLC need not face a suit brought by the wife of a security guard fatally shot while working at a strip mall, after finding that the company's contract with a tenant was insufficient to establish jurisdiction. ...

