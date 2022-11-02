Gov't Lodges Rival Early Win Bid In Gilead HIV Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (November 2, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has urged a Delaware federal judge to award it partial summary judgment in its patent suit against Gilead Sciences Inc. over two brand name HIV treatments that purportedly violate four government-owned patents, arguing there's no question that Gilead's drug Truvada infringes at least one claim in two of the asserted patents....

