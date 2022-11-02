Copying Clients In Email Makes 'Reply All' Ethical, ABA Says

By Emma Cueto (November 2, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys should be free to "reply all" without fear, says a Wednesday formal opinion from the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility, explaining that when an attorney copies a client on an email to opposing counsel, it creates implied consent for opposing counsel to include the client on a reply in most circumstances....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS