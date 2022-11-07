Vatican Hits Back At Italian Financier In London Property Suit

By Silvia Martelli (November 7, 2022, 6:29 PM GMT) -- The Vatican is fighting an Italian financier's effort to win a ruling that a £40 million ($46 million) controversial luxury London property deal he brokered was executed in good faith, saying that he merely sued to offset the harm similar proceedings against him in Italy have done to his reputation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS