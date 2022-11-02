Fla. Attorney Asks For Minimum Sentence In $700K Scam

By Madison Arnold (November 2, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney who pled guilty to filing a false tax return is asking a federal judge to give him the minimum sentence after he took $700,000 in commission for offering clients stakes in land conservation, so they could claim increased income deductions, saying he's done everything he can to "make it right."...

