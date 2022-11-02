Slack Investor Urges Justices To Skip 'Direct Listing' Petition

By Sarah Jarvis (November 2, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Slack Technologies investor on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court not to waste its time reviewing a Ninth Circuit decision greenlighting a proposed class action challenging statements made ahead of the communications platform's direct listing, arguing the company has exaggerated the consequences and reach of the decision....

