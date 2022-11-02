La. Hurricane Not Fit For NY Arbitration, Property Owner Says

By Elizabeth Daley (November 2, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans property management company has asked a Louisiana federal court to deny its insurers' motion to compel arbitration in New York for claims related to Hurricane Ida in 2021, arguing that only two of its 10 insurance contracts were with foreign entities potentially subject to such rules....

