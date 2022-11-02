Ex-Rikers Guard Gets Prison For Taking Bribes, Faking Cancer

By Elliot Weld (November 2, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A former correctional officer at Rikers Island was sentenced to 27 months in prison in Manhattan federal court Wednesday on charges that he took bribes from inmates to smuggle various contraband into the prison, then lied about having cancer to delay court judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS