Ex-USPTO Chiefs Say Patent System 'Overhaul' Not Needed

By Adam Lidgett (February 2, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- A group headed by former Obama and Trump administration officials said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's request for ideas on how to improve the patent process wrongly implied the entire patent system needed to be updated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS