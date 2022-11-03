Gilstrap Won't Let Fiserv, Primoris Exit VoIP Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (November 3, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap won't allow technology maker Fiserv or engineering giant Primoris to escape a consolidated patent suit lodged against them and others regarding Voice over Internet Protocol technology, adopting a magistrate judge's finding that there are still viable infringement claims against both companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS