3 Firms Lead Bain Capital Group's €955M Bid For Caverion

By Najiyya Budaly (November 3, 2022, 1:41 PM GMT) -- A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has made a €955.3 million ($932 million) bid for Caverion, the Finnish company said Thursday, as its board recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the deal that will take it private....

