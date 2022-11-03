MGM Resorts Must Face Bulk Of Data Breach Suit, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (November 3, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Nevada is allowing most of a putative class action against the hospitality giant MGM Resorts International to move forward, rejecting the company's bid to escape claims that it mishandled customers' personal data and essentially let hackers steal that information in 2019....

