Temporary Farmworkers Hit Orchard Co. With Fifth Complaint

By Rae Ann Varona (November 3, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Two Mexican nationals who worked as contracted agricultural workers for an apple orchard company re-alleged in Washington federal court Wednesday that the company regularly threatened their employment and withheld their work permits by holding them accountable to unauthorized production standards....

