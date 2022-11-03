PTAB Invokes Fintiv To Deny Trio Of Nokia, Ericsson IPRs

By Britain Eakin (November 3, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has used its discretion under the controversial Fintiv precedent to deny petitions from Nokia and Ericsson challenging three communications patents owned by a Japanese sovereign patent fund, with the board primarily citing a looming trial date in parallel litigation that has since settled....

