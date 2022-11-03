Dallas Nursing Home Joins With Creditors On New Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (November 3, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The operators of a Dallas nursing home and its unsecured creditors Wednesday filed a joint Chapter 11 plan to refinance $109 million in bond debt, replacing a plan creditors called dangerously dependent on success in a suit against the nursing home's landlord....

