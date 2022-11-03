NJ Consulting Firm Says CFPB Subpoenas Are Unenforceable

By Katryna Perera (November 3, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey consulting firm and its CEO have asked a Garden State federal judge to quash subpoenas issued to them by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing that a recent Fifth Circuit decision confirms the CFPB is unconstitutionally funded and "does not have the authority to do anything."...

