Welders Slam Ohio Steel Co. With Class Action Over OT Pay

By Ryan Harroff (November 3, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- An Ohio-based steel fabricator has been hit with a proposed collective and class action by welders claiming the company knowingly denied them overtime pay for tasks like donning and removing safety gear and trained employees to work outside their shifts but failed to compensate them for it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS