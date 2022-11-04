Lenders Call Serta's 2020 Debt Recap An 'Unlawful Scheme'

By Rick Archer (November 4, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A group of Serta Simmons Bedding lenders have filed suit in New York state court claiming the mattress company's 2020 loan recapitalization was an "unlawful scheme" that rendered their $600 million in debt essentially worthless....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS