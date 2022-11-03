Spurs Covered Up For Ex-Player, Former Psychologist Claims

By David Steele (November 3, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Former San Antonio Spurs player Josh Primo exposed himself nine times to a team psychologist, according to a suit filed in Texas state court Thursday accusing the NBA team of covering up his actions before releasing him last Friday, a move the psychologist described as "too little, too late.''...

