3rd Circ. Revives Chinese Co.'s $1M Award For Enforcement

By Caroline Simson (November 3, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday nixed an order refusing to enforce a $1 million arbitral award issued to a Chinese flooring manufacturer, saying the lower court failed to properly consider whether the parties had agreed to arbitrate the dispute through an email exchange discussing contract terms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS