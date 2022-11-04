Altera Gets OK For Revised $1B Equity-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (November 4, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday approved a Chapter 11 plan for offshore drilling services company Altera Infrastructure LP that had been amended to cut unsecured bondholders in on its $1 billion debt-for-equity swap....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS