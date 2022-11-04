Hill Int'l Investor Drops Suit Over Proposed $173M Merger

By Isaac Monterose (November 4, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An investor for project management firm Hill International dropped his suit on Friday over an allegedly misleading proxy statement filed for the firm's proposed $173 million merger with construction management company Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS