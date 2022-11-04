10th Circ. Rejects Ex-Ballard Spahr Partner's Energy Credits

By Theresa Schliep (November 4, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court properly denied depreciation deductions and energy credits to an ex-Ballard Spahr LLP partner caught up in a $50 million solar tax credit scheme, the Tenth Circuit said Friday, finding his solar lens business activities lacked a profit motive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS